F1 fans APPROVE of Hamilton’s stunning Ferrari switch

This week, GPFans gave their readers the chance to vote on whether or not Lewis Hamilton made the right decision in ditching Mercedes for Ferrari - and they overwhelmingly backed the seven-time world champion.

While Hamilton is taking a risk in moving from a team that has backed him since 1998, he’s taken an equally big risk before when moving to the works team in 2013.

His Ferrari quest begins as he enters the final stages of his career, with time running out for the Brit to pursue an eighth world championship in Formula 1.

While lots of the GPFans voters are pleased to see the move go ahead, some were not so approving of the switch.

Lewis Hamilton has been with Mercedes since 2013

F1 fans share their opinion

59% of voters decided that Hamilton was correct to leave Mercedes because “all the greats drive for Ferrari”, showing just how much power the brand carries within motorsport.

Both Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have made similar career choices in the last 15 years, with neither paying off.

While they fell agonisingly short, they are part of the reason why the Scuderia are now without a title since 2008.

A further 11% of fans voted yes because they felt it was his best shot at an eighth championship – taking the total for those in agreement with his move up to 70%.

Fernando Alonso pictured alongside Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella in 2010

Few have questions over switch

Second in the vote overall with 18%, were fans saying that Mercedes is still his best shot at another title, and that a Ferrari move is wrong.

Disappointingly, we won’t get to find out whether he has made the right decision for a few years, but if it does come off, he will leave a lasting legacy and yet again show off his abilities to make the perfect choices at the right times.

Third in the voting with 12% was those saying that not only was he wrong to move teams, but that he has also tarnished his Mercedes legacy in doing so.

Having worked tirelessly with the Silver Arrows to achieve six championships together, it’s unlikely that anything at Ferrari could ever take away from what Hamilton and Mercedes have achieved together.

But we are in for a fascinating next few seasons as the Lewis Hamilton story continues to go from strength to strength.

