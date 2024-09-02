US F1 star told harsh truth behind team’s BRUTAL firing
British television pundit and F1 legend Martin Brundle has told Logan Sargeant the harsh truth behind his mid-season axing.
Williams made the decision to replace Sargeant following his disastrous weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix last month, with his huge crash at Zandvoort proving to be the final act of his difficult F1 career so far.
Of course, F1 teams are not immune from mid-season driver sackings, and harsh ones at that.
Red Bull are renowned for their ruthless driver decisions, for example, most notably when they axed Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon from the team as they struggled against Max Verstappen.
Moreover, Nyck de Vries was axed midway through last season for failing to perform at Alpha Tauri (VCARB), and was replaced for the rest of 2023 by Daniel Ricciardo.
Why was Logan Sargeant axed from Williams?
Sargeant is the latest in a long line of drivers axed mid-season, with Williams boss James Vowles appearing unimpressed with the American's huge mistake.
Following the decision to replace Sargeant, Sky pundit Martin Brundle has provided an insight into the reason for the sacking.
“Formula 1 is not a finishing school it’s the pinnacle,” he said at the Italian GP.
“If you don’t deliver then somebody else will come in and deliver that’s the way it operates, that’s the way you get your chance in the first place.
“I’m not surprised they’ve had to make a change, nothing in Colapinto’s career to date shouts to me, ‘Wow look out it’s going to be something special’, but I’ve learned over the decades to not judge anybody good or bad on their way in.
“Let’s see how they do when the pressure is on.”
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov