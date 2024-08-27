US F1 star FIRED as team announce surprise permanent replacement
US F1 star FIRED as team announce surprise permanent replacement
American Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant has been fired mid-way through the season, a Williams Racing statement has confirmed.
The announcement came on Tuesday after a very poor showing from the 23-year-old at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, where he came in for criticism after a huge blunder led to his car bursting into flames.
Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the Grove-based outfit have announced that Franco Colapinto will replace Sargeant for the remainder of the season, despite rumors heavily suggesting Mick Schumacher was in the running to partner Alex Albon instead.
Colapinto is a member of the Williams Driver Academy and previously made his F1 debut in FP1 at the British Grand Prix this year.
Not only is the 21-year-old a Formula 2 race winner, but he will also be the first Argentine driver in F1 for 23 years and the second to drive for Williams, following on from fellow countryman Carlos Reutemann.
Logan Sargeant fired by Williams
In a statement released by the team, Colapinto said: "It is an honor to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of.
"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of.
"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”
Colapinto's swift entry brings an abrupt end to Sargeant's F1 career, following on from a disappointing Dutch Grand Prix weekend that appeared to be the final straw for Williams.
With Carlos Sainz set to partner Alex Albon from 2025, team principal James Vowles clearly felt the team could not afford to lose any more valuable chances in 2024.
Vowles: Not a decision we have taken lightly
Speaking in the statement, Vowles said: "To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.
"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximize every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.
"We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.
"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.
"Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”
