Hamilton given extraordinary Obama message after HISTORIC moment

Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama sent Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton a special message after a historic moment in 2024, it has been revealed.

Last season was Hamilton's last with Mercedes having announced he would be joining Ferrari in 2025, signing a multi-year deal with the Italian team.

It proved to be another tough campaign for the British star in his final year with the team, with Mercedes, despite some progress, still struggling to fully get to grips with the current set of regulations.

Undoubtedly Hamilton's highlight of the year came at Silverstone, however, where he won the 2024 British Grand Prix in incredible fashion in front of his adoring home crowd.

Lewis Hamilton celebrating his British GP victory

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025

Barack Obama sends message to Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton's victory not only ended his long wait for a victory having endured a 945-day winning drought, but it was also historic, setting an F1 record for the most victories for a single driver at a single circuit with nine.

The celebrations were naturally incredible, and it has now been revealed by Matt Whyman, author of Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, that Hamilton received some very cool messages after the race.

"I remember having a really good chat with Bono, who couldn't have painted a more vivid picture," Whyman told The Fast and the Curious podcast.

"He said on that last lap, he didn't need to look at the screens to see where Lewis was on the circuit, because he could judge it by the sound of the fans just roaring.

"You could trace it around the track as Lewis went around. And so he painted a really vivid picture.

"Then he said afterwards that neither of them had ever had so many messages as this race. And he said, Lewis got messages from the other Bono, from U2, and Barack Obama."

