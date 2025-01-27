Hamilton reveals STUNNING change after Ferrari move

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed a stunning change following his huge move to Ferrari.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion is set for his debut campaign with the iconic Italian team in 2025 having made the switch from Mercedes at the turn of the year.

After several disappointing seasons with the Silver Arrows where their car was not up to championship standard, Hamilton will be hoping for a big change of fortunes at Ferrari.

Winning races will be the first target but if that can be achieved, the Brit will no doubt begin to eye a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship.

Hamilton has conducted a test run for Ferrari at the Fiorano circuit

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia in 2025

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari helmet

Hamilton has already met several of his new team-mates having visited the team's Maranello headquarters last week, describing his experience as the realisation of a long-held dream.

The 40-year-old was unable to participate in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi back in December, but was given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the team's 2023 F1 car at the Fiorano circuit last week.

Ferrari released a photo of the 105-time race winner wearing his iconic red race suit on Tuesday, and now Hamilton has revealed his new helmet for the upcoming season via social media, much to the delight of his supporters across the world.

The image shows a design which will be familiar to many, with Hamilton opting to make a return to his traditional yellow colour scheme which he adopted on his debut season in the sport with McLaren in 2007 and his maiden campaign at Mercedes in 2013.

