Red Bull tipped for 2025 FAILURE

Red Bull have been predicted to face an even tougher season in 2025 than they did in 2024.

Despite their utter domination of Formula 1 in 2023, last season saw Red Bull pegged back massively, not only failing to defend their constructors' crown, but dropping to third in the standings.

Only Max Verstappen's outstanding season to keep his rivals at bay managed to paper over the cracks, with the Dutch star fending off McLaren's Lando Norris to secure his fourth drivers' championship.

Red Bull's year was further hit by personal scandals to team boss Christian Horner, who despite overcoming internal investigations now faces a huge job in trying to rearrange his team to return to the top despite having lost key personnel including Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber/Audi and legendary designer Adrian Newey to rivals Aston Martin.

Sergio Perez has also moved on after the driver's collapse in form throughout 2024 with a relatively unproven Liam Lawson replacing him as Verstappen's team-mate.

Verstappen's future has also been questioned at the team during a troubled 2024, with Horner's personal feud with the Dutchman's father Jos souring relations and fueling rumors of a shock switch to Mercedes which have since died down.

Max Verstappen fought hard to win the F1 title in 2024

Jonathan Wheatley (right) has moved on from Red Bull

Adrian Newey has joined F1 rivals Aston Martin

Where will Red Bull finish in F1 2025?

However, Verstappen could get itchy feet again if Red Bull do not sort out their performance woes over the winter and deny him the chance to win a fifth F1 world championship.

According to a GPFans poll, F1 fans now expect the team to slip further down the standings during 2025, with over a third of voters believing the team will fall to fourth in the constructors championship, likely behind Mercedes or even Aston Martin.

A quarter of voters believe they will remain treading water in third while another third are split between the team returning to the top or finishing as runners-up.

Just over ten percent fear another collapse will be on the way to fifth or even lower in the standings.

If the team were to finish fourth, it would surely be a big concern heading into 2026 and a new era of regulations.

Red Bull got things spot on back in 2022 during the last regulation change, and getting it wrong on this occasion, with engine changes at play, too, could prove massively costly.

