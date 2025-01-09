Verstappen claims Red Bull team-mate identity DOESN'T MATTER

Max Verstappen has spoken about the choice of driver Red Bull have put alongside him after the departure of Sergio Perez.

Liam Lawson will drive the sister Red Bull, after a disappointing season of performances from Perez saw the team drop to third in the constructors' championship.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

As a result the Mexican driver was replaced by Liam Lawson at the end of 2024, despite the youngster having not yet completed a full season in F1.

Lawson’s promotion ensured that Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar moved up to F1, as the Frenchman completed the grid by signing with VCARB.

Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez

How will Liam Lawson fare as Max Verstappen's team-mate?

Verstappen delivers Red Bull team-mate verdict

Whilst Lawson won’t be expected to beat Verstappen upon his arrival at Red Bull, the team will be hoping that his performances will be a lot closer to the champion than Perez’s were, in a bid to regain the constructors’ trophy.

Verstappen also re-asserted this goal, but delivered a brutal verdict over his new Red Bull team-mate.

“If we can get the car back to the front, the name in the other cockpit won’t matter,” Verstappen said to Blick.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but if we can rectify certain weaknesses over the winter, we’ll be back at the front. But I’m certainly not making any predictions here.”

“Five teams should be fighting at the front. The weaknesses have been narrowed down. We often lacked the necessary balance because we simply couldn’t get into the low-temperature window.”

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Related