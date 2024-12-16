IndyCar star eyeing HISTORY after stunning reveal

IndyCar star Josef Newgarden is eyeing history in 2025 after adding his likeness to the Borg-Warner Trophy for a second time.

Newgarden won the iconic Indianapolis 500 for a second consecutive year in 2024, piloting the #2 Team Penske and edging McLaren's Pato O'Ward in a dramatic last-lap battle.

In doing so, he became the first driver in over two decades to win back-to-back Indy 500s, with only five drivers having achieved this feat previously.

No driver has ever won the iconic race three times on the bounce, but Newgarden is eyeing history heading into next season.

The Indy 500 is one of motorsports most iconic races

Newgarden eyeing Indy 500 history

Speaking at an unveiling ceremony where his likeness was once again added to the Indy 500 trophy, the 33-year-old explained: “Having my face added to the Borg-Warner Trophy is one of the coolest parts about winning the race,”

“Seeing the finished product, with two side-by-side images of my face, is an unbelievable honor.

"I look forward to hopefully adding a third likeness to the row after this year’s Indy 500.”

As per IndyCar, early next year, Newgarden will receive his BorgWarner Championships Driver’s Trophy, also known as a 'Baby Borg' — a miniature replica of the large-scale Borg-Warner Trophy.

The 2025 edition of the Indy 500 is set to take place on May 25th, 2025.

It will be round six of the 2025 IndyCar season and mark the 109th running of the iconic event.

