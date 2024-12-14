NASCAR star opens up on MENTORING Red Bull F1 driver

A NASCAR star has opened up about their experience mentoring a Red Bull Formula 1 star.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit experienced a year of mixed results in 2024, where Max Verstappen claimed the world title but the team only placed third in the constructors’ championship.

Red Bull’s second driver, Sergio Perez, finished eighth overall in the standings following a disappointing year for the Mexican driver, whose last podium result was at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Since the season finale in Abu Dhabi, reports have speculated that Perez will be axed from the team and replaced by one of Red Bull's junior drivers, including RB stars Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson.

Can Sergio Perez hang onto his Red Bull seat for 2025?

Will Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda replace Sergio Perez?

Liam Lawson divulges details on Red Bull star

Lawson replaced a struggling Daniel Ricciardo at RB following the Singapore GP, and has since found himself in contention for a spot at the top team.

The Kiwi's former mentor and NASCAR-bound star, Shane van Gisbergen, divulged his insight regarding Lawson and his abilities, whilst reflecting on his return to F1.

“Obviously, I went the Touring Car route, and he went to chase the dream in Europe in single-seaters,” van Gisbergen said to Motorsport.com.

“Now he's succeeded at it. The way he's gotten to F1 has been a little difficult the last couple of years. But seeing him get this opportunity full-time now, I'm just stoked and so proud.”

“I could see right from the start how into it he was — always watching racing or on the simulator. He just committed himself.”

NASCAR star reveals pride for Liam Lawson

“You’ve got to be versatile, which is something I've always tried to do by driving a bunch of different cars,” he added.

“It helps you when it comes to something new in the setup, something technical, or even with the weather changing.

“You’ve got to be able to adapt straight away. Liam's been exceptional at that. Even when F1 wasn’t working out, he did DTM and other racing that I think has really helped him.”

