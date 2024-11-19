Jordan NASCAR ownership debated as HUGE F1 claim made
Jordan NASCAR ownership debated as HUGE F1 claim made
Michael Jordan's ownership of the 23XI Racing NASCAR team has been debated by a former driver, with an unusual claim being made in the process.
Superstar Jordan and his team have been at the centre of a lawsuit this season, after 23XI Racing refused to sign the new charter agreement alongside Front Row Motorsports.
The teams withheld signatures in protest against the way the sport is currently run, going on to release a joint statement addressed to NASCAR, with Jordan making his personal view perfectly clear.
Jordan declared he was: "willing to fight", with the teams revealing a lawsuit had been filed against NASCAR in an 'antitrust case'.
In the latest news regarding the controversial case, Jordan's team, which he co-owns with NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, confirmed they would still be allowed to compete in the 2025 season, with both 23XI and Front Row Motorsports racing as an open team.
F1 champion declines Jordan ownership opportunity
Despite Jordan's actions against NASCAR proving his passion for the sport, his team and 23XI duo Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, Formula 1 champion and former NASCAR driver Jacques Villeneuve has questioned the need for celebrity ownership of racing teams.
In a recent discussion around the modern landscape of F1, Villeneuve debated the need for celebrity owners, and what separates F1 from series like NASCAR.
"It's a big sport. You have F1 and in the States, you have NASCAR so obviously people like Michael Jordan at some point get excited and attracted. It’s very different." Villeneuve said to Grosvenor Sport.
"We haven't seen an owner like this before; maybe he just loves racing!
"F1 doesn't need a celebrity owner. F1 is the biggest sport in the world. F1 creates the celebrities."
