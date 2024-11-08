Reddick reveals Jordan’s influence in NASCAR title fight

Tyler Reddick has revealed Michael Jordan’s influence in his fight for the 2024 NASCAR title.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship concludes on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway where Reddick, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Joey Logano will all battle it out for the coveted title.

Reddick’s move on Blaney at the Homestead-Miami Speedwayawarded the 23XI Racing star a crucial victory, and propelled him into the Championship 4 for the first time in his career.

Not only does this mark Reddick’s first time fighting for the title, but also 23XI Racing’s after they were knocked out of the playoffs in 2023 at the Xfinity 500.

Tyler Reddick is the 2024 regular season champion

Can Tyler Reddick claim the NASCAR title?

The Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team, have endured a difficult time after launching a lawsuit against NASCAR, but their place in the final four will undoubtedly be a major boost for the team.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun Times, Reddick revealed the impact Jordan has had on the team, and how much it would mean to him to win the title for the NBA legend.

“I’d only dreamed of one day racing in the Cup Series, let alone winning [NASCAR Cup Series] races,” Reddick said.

“Driving for someone like [co-owners] Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin is pretty unreal. It’s a pinch yourself type of moment.”

Tyler Reddick has been backed by Denny Hamlin to win the title

“But it’s so important in these final days leading into it, to appreciate it, but to not lose sight of what is left for us.”

“He has a great way of really pulling the best out of those around him,” Reddick said. “It’s just really cool to be able to deliver for him in these critical moments.”

