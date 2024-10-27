NASCAR Homestead-Miami Results Today: MAGICAL final lap clinches Reddick Championship 4 spot
An incredible final lap of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Tyler Reddick clinched his place in the Championship 4 in Phoenix next month.
The #45 car looked all but out of the running when racing with a massive tyre deficit and about to run out of fuel inside the last 20 laps, but a late caution for a dramatic Kyle Larson slide bunched the whole field up and prompted a shootout on fresh tyres for the last handful of laps after the restart, with the front of the field entirely made up of championship hopefuls.
Reddick was running third with a lap to go, but shot past Denny Hamlin in the first corner of the final lap to set himself up to take a brilliant run around the outside of Ryan Blaney, who had looked destined for the victory after fighting through from 20th on the grid.
The top six finishers in Miami were all playoff contenders, highlighting both the high stakes ahead of the final qualification race next weekend and just how fine the margins of error were for Reddick as he stunned Blaney and the #12 team.
Teams will now head to Martinsville, Virginia for the final race before the Phoenix shootout, with the Xfinity 500 set to provide the final two places in the Championship 4.
Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 start order
1. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
2. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
3. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
12. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford
16. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
17. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford
18. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
19. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
22. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
28. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
29. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
34. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford
38. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
