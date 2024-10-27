NASCAR Homestead-Miami Results Today: MAGICAL final lap clinches Reddick Championship 4 spot

An incredible final lap of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Tyler Reddick clinched his place in the Championship 4 in Phoenix next month.

The #45 car looked all but out of the running when racing with a massive tyre deficit and about to run out of fuel inside the last 20 laps, but a late caution for a dramatic Kyle Larson slide bunched the whole field up and prompted a shootout on fresh tyres for the last handful of laps after the restart, with the front of the field entirely made up of championship hopefuls.

Reddick was running third with a lap to go, but shot past Denny Hamlin in the first corner of the final lap to set himself up to take a brilliant run around the outside of Ryan Blaney, who had looked destined for the victory after fighting through from 20th on the grid.

The top six finishers in Miami were all playoff contenders, highlighting both the high stakes ahead of the final qualification race next weekend and just how fine the margins of error were for Reddick as he stunned Blaney and the #12 team.

Teams will now head to Martinsville, Virginia for the final race before the Phoenix shootout, with the Xfinity 500 set to provide the final two places in the Championship 4.

Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 start order

1. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

2. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

3. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

13. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

16. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

17. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

18. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

19. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

20. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

22. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

28. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

29. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

34. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford

38. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



