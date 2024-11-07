2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway: NASCAR Cup Series Championship start times, schedule and TV channels
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway: NASCAR Cup Series Championship start times, schedule and TV channels
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be decided this weekend at Phoenix Raceway as the season comes to a dramatic close.
Last weekend's Xfinity 500 produced controversy after Christopher Bell was eliminated for a 'Hail Melon' move that denied him a spot in the Championship 4.
However, Chevrolet also came under fire for their race tactics, and drivers Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace have all been penalised.
Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron will all fight for the title at Phoenix Raceway, but which of the final four will be crowned the 2024 Cup Series champion?
NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway: NASCAR Cup Series Championship start times
The 312-lap race starts on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CET
|Practice
|6:05 pm on Friday
|5:05 pm on Friday
|3:05pm on Friday
|11:05 pm on Friday
|12:05 am on Saturday
|Qualifying
|5:05 pm on Saturday
|4:05 pm on Saturday
|2:05 am on Saturday
|10:05 pm on Saturday
|11:05 pm on Saturday
|Race
|3 pm on Sunday
|2 pm on Sunday
|12 pm on Sunday
|8 pm on Sunday
|9 pm on Sunday
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Phoenix Raceway in some major countries:
United States: NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series Championship FAQ's
How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship?
Phoenix Raceway measures 1 mile in length and it takes 312 laps to complete the 312 mile race.
Where is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship located?
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is held at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship?
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is 312 miles long and will take 312 laps to complete.
When was the race at Phoenix Raceway first run?
The first race at Phoenix Raceway was run in 1964 with Davey MacDonald winning the first race.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway: NASCAR Cup Series Championship start times, schedule and TV channels
