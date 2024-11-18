F1 champion backs Logano for SWITCH in stunning verdict

A Formula 1 champion has delivered a shock verdict backing NASCAR star Joey Logano to make a surprise career move.

Logano recently became a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion thanks to his victory at Phoenix Raceway crowning him the winner of the 2024 championship.

The #22 driver made history earlier this month, earning the privilege of joining the ranks of NASCAR drivers who have three titles to their name, with only four other drivers in the sport's history beating the feat.

NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon are the only names to have ever secured more than Logano's three championships.

In the final race of the 2024 season, Logano fought off Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney for the win, Blaney finishing in second place, having done one better to take home the title last year.

Villeneuve backs surprise Logano career change

Despite his undeniable success in NASCAR, Logano has been dealt an unusual career suggestion from a former F1 champion who knows what it takes to get behind the wheel of various racing series.

1997 F1 champion and now controversial pundit Jacques Villeneuve spoke out about Logano's capabilities, even suggesting a move to F1 could be on the cards for the 2024 champion.

Villeneuve, son of F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve, raced in the pinnacle of motorsport between 1996 and 2006, and even tried his hand at NASCAR too following his exit from F1.

Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 F1 championship driving for Williams

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Villeneuve said: "A great driver in any category can make it in any of the other categories with enough time and practice. It's about drivers having the right attitude, and right read on what it takes to win.

"Joey Logano has been quick on road courses, every kind of track and he has been seizing opportunities if you look at the season and how he won the championship.

"The big thing that is always a surprise when drivers from the outside jump in is how physical F1 can be. That takes a big knock. But just the driving, the capacity, no issue, definitely."

