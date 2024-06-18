Iowa Corn 350 Race Results: Blaney takes first win of season and sets personal record
Iowa Corn 350 Race Results: Blaney takes first win of season and sets personal record
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney claimed an exciting victory in the maiden running of the Iowa Corn 350.
It was the 2023 victors' first win of the 2024 season, which comes after the 17th round of the year.
READ MORE: Netflix release trailer for NASCAR's Drive to Survive rival
The Team Penske driver won the first stage in Iowa and came through multiple cautions to take the chequered flag after 350 laps.
Polesitter Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin wrecked on lap 172 when a small correction put Daniel Suarez into the Busch Light Pole Award holder, who was then helpless as he slammed into Hamlin.
A dominant showing from the defending champ!@Blaney wins the #IowaCorn350 at @iowaspeedway! pic.twitter.com/Oh8XdvSqMf— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 17, 2024
Blaney led for 201 laps - a personal record - and retook first position from Joey Logano with 84 laps to go, powering home from there to win by eight tenths of a second from William Byron.
"What a cool way to win here. This place means a lot to me, it means a lot to my mom, and we had a lot of people here tonight cheering us on, so they willed us to that one," Blaney told NBC Sports.
"Overall, I really appreciate the whole 12 boys. I mean, our car was really fast all night, and we got a little bit better through the night.
"Two tires was a good call there -- I didn't know how well it was gonna hold on, I kind of started to struggle a little bit at the end, but had enough to hang on. [It] makes up a little bit for a couple weeks ago."
Iowa is special. To have that many friends and family members on hand and get my 3rd different series win here…amazing. Can’t thank the 12-Team and Crew enough, we had a fast car and we hit all our marks. Thank you to all of our partners and supporters. pic.twitter.com/YWbRws18hB— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 17, 2024
Blaney now holds a spot on the NASCAR playoffs grid, where he will hope to become the first driver to win back-to-back championships in the current playoff format.
Chase Elliott claimed third, while Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.
Joey Logano, Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, and Brad Keselowski followed them home to round out the top ten.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Iowa Corn 350 Race Results: Blaney takes first win of season and sets personal record
- 38 minutes ago
Iconic engine supplier in line to be 'ABANDONED' by 2026
- 1 uur geleden
Multiple F1 world champion empathizes with ‘logical’ Verstappen retirement claims
- Today 05:00
Key calendar change REVEALED ahead of new regulations
- Today 04:00
F1 star calls for his team to investigate 'PROBLEM' car
- Today 03:00
Winless F1 driver with 'everything' touted to become world champion
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul