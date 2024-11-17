Huge NASCAR names call for MAJOR playoff change

Two major NASCAR names have called for a huge playoff change after the 2024 season finale.

Joey Logano emerged victorious at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday, and claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series title.

However, the nature of his entry into the Championship 4 has led to figures, such as Denny Hamlin, questioning the integrity of the playoffs.

Logano capitalised on a fuel-saving-strategy in Las Vegas, which allowed him to stretch his fuel to the finish for the victory and a clinch spot in the championship fight.

Joey Logano was crowned the 2024 Cup Series champion at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin calls for NASCAR playoff changes

Not only has Hamlin criticised Logano, but has also called for more playoff changes alongside Steve Letarte on the Actions Detrimental podcast.

The two stars argued NASCAR fans need more excitement, and have suggested changing the venue of the championship finale from Phoenix Raceway.

Letarte proposed a rotational system where the championship track is changed every two or three years, similar to the Super Bowl.

"I would take the three-race championship, maybe not every year, because I'm not sure a city can lean in, in just one year, like they do the Super Bowl," he said.

"Then maybe the next year, but I think, you know, Martinsville, Miami, and Phoenix, to my mind are three tracks that cover the gamut of what you need.”

Denny Hamlin calls for NASCAR finale venue to be rotated

"You've got Vegas in there, too. It's a good time of the year for Vegas,” Hamlin added.

The pair also suggested the Charlotte Motor Speedway would be a possible contender to host the finale, describing it as one of the ‘best’ races NASCAR runs.

