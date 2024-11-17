Huge NASCAR names call for MAJOR playoff change
Huge NASCAR names call for MAJOR playoff change
Two major NASCAR names have called for a huge playoff change after the 2024 season finale.
Joey Logano emerged victorious at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday, and claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series title.
READ MORE: Hamlin announces NASCAR RETIREMENT verdict
However, the nature of his entry into the Championship 4 has led to figures, such as Denny Hamlin, questioning the integrity of the playoffs.
Logano capitalised on a fuel-saving-strategy in Las Vegas, which allowed him to stretch his fuel to the finish for the victory and a clinch spot in the championship fight.
Denny Hamlin calls for NASCAR playoff changes
Not only has Hamlin criticised Logano, but has also called for more playoff changes alongside Steve Letarte on the Actions Detrimental podcast.
The two stars argued NASCAR fans need more excitement, and have suggested changing the venue of the championship finale from Phoenix Raceway.
Letarte proposed a rotational system where the championship track is changed every two or three years, similar to the Super Bowl.
"I would take the three-race championship, maybe not every year, because I'm not sure a city can lean in, in just one year, like they do the Super Bowl," he said.
"Then maybe the next year, but I think, you know, Martinsville, Miami, and Phoenix, to my mind are three tracks that cover the gamut of what you need.”
READ MORE: Busch announces switch to NEW racing series with debut date confirmed
"You've got Vegas in there, too. It's a good time of the year for Vegas,” Hamlin added.
The pair also suggested the Charlotte Motor Speedway would be a possible contender to host the finale, describing it as one of the ‘best’ races NASCAR runs.
READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star to join NEW team early in 2024
- 36 minutes ago
NASCAR star previews switch to NEW team for 2025
- 1 uur geleden
Ex-Ricciardo boss reveals SECRET meeting
- 3 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix SLAMMED as 'out of business' claim made
- Yesterday 19:01
Huge NASCAR names call for MAJOR playoff change
- Yesterday 17:00
Major Hamilton STRUGGLES predicted at Ferrari as shock verdict emerges
- Yesterday 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec