Key F1 figure SHOOTS back at FIA after 'firing'
Formula 1 and its governing body have become embroiled in a new controversy, with a departed key member of staff speaking out against the official account of his departure.
Niels Wittich had 'stepped down', according to the FIA's statement on his abrupt and surprising exit, but Wittich has since told Motorsport Magazin clearly: “I did not resign.”
According to Wittich, his departure was not voluntary, as the FIA had claimed, but was the result of a sudden dismissal by the governing body in Geneva. The conflicting accounts have sparked speculation over which side is telling the truth.
Despite the dispute, one fact is clear: Wittich will no longer serve as Formula 1’s race director, a position now filled by Rui Marques, previously race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3.
Who is the new F1 race director?
Marques takes over Wittich’s responsibilities, which include critical safety decisions such as determining track conditions and activating the safety car during incidents.
Wittich’s exit ends his tenure overseeing Grand Prix safety protocols, a role he had generally handled with minimal controversy until recent weeks.
The sudden departure also follows a recent wave of criticism directed at Wittich after the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he delayed a red flag in qualifying and the virtual safety car (VSC) for two laps following an incident during the sprint race.
The delayed red flag allowed Norris and others to finish their flying laps, knocking Verstappen out in Q2.
The delayed VSC granted McLaren driver Lando Norris to take the lead after an intra-team position swap, raising questions about Wittich’s judgement in a high-stakes situation.
Apart from those incidents, Wittich had largely been seen as a reliable race director in the paddock, making the split all the more unexpected.
