Red Bull punishment verdict CONFIRMED after FIA visit

The FIA have revealed the results of their investigation into Red Bull's contentious 'front bib adjuster', after a media storm.

The issue first came to light at the United States GP in Austin this season, with no action taken at the time after an initial investigation.

Red Bull faced mounting scrutiny in recent weeks over an adjustable tool embedded within its car’s front bib, designed to raise and lower the tea tray – a critical aerodynamic element.

Rival teams had questioned whether the device could alter the bib’s height between qualifying and race sessions, a potential breach of the FIA’s strict parc ferme regulations.

Teams are prohibited from making any aerodynamic configuration changes other than front wing adjustments, once their car enters parc ferme

The FIA clear Red Bull of wrongdoing

The FIA first addressed the controversy at the United States Grand Prix, quickly applying a seal to the adjuster to prevent any modifications while the car was in parc ferme.

While the FIA assured the paddock that no illegal use had been detected, suspicions remained, with rivals pushing for further action.

McLaren and Mercedes were particularly vocal, urging the FIA to thoroughly examine Red Bull’s historical use of the device.

Responding to the lobbying, the FIA conducted a more comprehensive investigation following the Brazilian Grand Prix.

This included an on-site visit to Red Bull’s headquarters by senior FIA officials, who examined the device, data, design drawings and spoke with team personnel.

Verstappen claimed his first win in 10 races at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Following the thorough inspection, the FIA confirmed that the device had not breached regulations.

In a statement, the FIA elaborated on its investigative process, stating, “The FIA regularly reviews and inspects the conformance to the technical, sporting and financial regulations of the F1 teams, and this may involve spot-checks at the circuit or inspections and investigations at the teams' factories.”

The FIA also acknowledged the heightened scrutiny and competitive tensions surrounding this year’s championship battle, adding that it “takes any such issues very seriously.”

The statement concluded by confirming the investigation’s outcome, affirming, “As part of this assessment process, FIA technical representatives visited the Red Bull Racing headquarters to investigate in-depth recent allegations about their front floor design and its use.

“This investigation concluded that no breach has taken place, and therefore confirmed the position adopted by the FIA during the US Grand Prix in Austin.”

With the FIA's investigation now concluded, all eyes can be focused on the final three races as F1 heads back to the US for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

