Iconic US circuit announces MAJOR sponsorship deal

Indianapolis Motor Speedway - home of the iconic Indy500 - has announced the renewal of a major sponsorship deal.

Big Machine Distillery has been a partner of the circuit for over a decade now, and it has now been confirmed that the partnership is set to continue into the future.

A press release revealed: "Big Machine Distillery – home of Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers and Ascot Award-Winning Borchetta Bourbon – has extended its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway,"

"As an official partner of IMS, Big Machine, a valued IMS partner for more than a decade with its music & entertainment and spirits brands, continues its dedication and passion for motorsports."

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indy 500 venue renews major partnership

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles has expressed his delight with the deal, claiming that the renewed commitment will help the circuit provide the best possible experience to fans.

"Big Machine’s continued enthusiasm for IMS and motorsports is incredible,” he explained.

“Scott Borchetta and his team have been engaged and dynamic partners in a variety of ways for more than 10 years.

"Their continued commitment to the Speedway helps provide our fans with the best experience possible.”

Josef Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500

Meanwhile, Big Machine Founder and Chairman Borchetta explained that he was proud for his company to be associated with the circuit.

"We are so proud to continue our relationship with Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Borchetta explained.

“IMS is unlike any other sporting venue in the world, and the Indy 500 is always a memory-maker, which aligns with all Big Machine brands: making memories.”

The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is set to take place in 2025, with the event scheduled for May 25th.

