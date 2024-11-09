NASCAR Qualifying Today: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race is finally here, with just four drivers in contention for glory heading to Phoenix.
After a thrilling finish at Martinsville last time out, #12 driver Ryan Blaney ensured his spot in the championship four with Team Penske, whilst William Byron took the final spot via the standings in his #24 Hendrick Motorsports car after Christopher Bell was reprimanded for a safety violation after riding the wall to finish ahead of him.
Blaney and Byron joined 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Team Penske's Joey Logano, with their places having been secure ahead of the Martinsville race after victories at Homestead-Miami and Las Vegas, respectively.
Past victories and points mean nothing heading into Sunday's race, however, with the mandate clear for all four men - finish ahead of the other three and you are the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion.
For Byron and Reddick, this would be a debut championship victory, whereas Ryan Blaney (2023) and Joey Logano (2018, 2022) have tasted glory before.
Ahead of what should be a thrilling 312 laps, the grid order must be set and with that in mind, we've covered all of the qualifying details you need to know, below.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, November 9, 2024) at 5:05pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 5:05pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 4:05pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 2:05pm on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:05pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 11:05pm on Saturday
NASCAR fans will be relieved to know that coverage of this weekend's qualifying in Phoenix is available to watch live on television via the USA Network. Streaming the action on the NBC Sports App is also an option.
Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
Where you can catch NASCAR on TV depends on your location. Below is a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
United States:USA Network, NBC Sports App
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
