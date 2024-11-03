NASCAR Xfinity 500 Results Today: Controversy RAGES as final playoff spots clinched in Martinsville

A brilliant win from Ryan Blaney undid the heartbreak of last week's last-gasp Homestead defeat to take victory in Martinsville and seal his spot in the Championship 4 at the last possible opportunity.

The driver of the Team Penske #12 car came back through the field in the last 90 laps to take a fantastic victory and keep his chances of repeating his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title alive.

However, the real story in Virginia was the huge controversy as Christopher Bell appeared to secure his spot in the Championship 4 in the very last corner, passing Bubba Wallace and appearing to run the wall a-la Ross Chastain, a move that NASCAR has banned since the Trackhouse Racing man's 'Hail Melon' in 2022.

That move put Bell provisionally into the playoffs over William Byron, with whom he drew level on points while holding the tiebreaker between the pair, but NASCAR delayed finalising the result as officials debated the move.

After several minutes of deliberation, the move was ruled to be a safety violation and Bell was dropped from his provisional 18th to 22nd – the last car one lap down – and out of the playoffs, putting Byron into the mix to fight it out in Phoenix next weekend.

A side-by-side comparison of Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell’s wall ride at Martinsville. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/5pYInQk7Hh — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 3, 2024

Official NASCAR Xfinity 500 result

1. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford (Playoff)

2. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Playoff)

3. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Playoff)

4. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

5. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Playoff)

6. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Playoff)

7. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

9. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

10. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford (Playoff)

11. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

16. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

19. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

21. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Playoff)

23. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

28. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

31. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota (Playoff)

35. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

37. Josh Bilicki, #66 Power Source Ford



