NASCAR South Point 400 results: Logano gets lucky in DRAMATIC Las Vegas finish
An incredible finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Joey Logano into the final four of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, beating playoff rival Christopher Bell by just fractions of a second – having only escaped elimination last weekend thanks to a late penalty on Alex Bowman.
The drama began early, with a multi-car wreck seeing last week's playoff comeback hero Tyler Reddick flip his #45 car over and out of the race and last eight driver Chase Elliott suffer damage which effectively ended his race as a challenger.
Ryan Blaney, already driving a backup car after wrecking the #12 in practice, suffered toe link damage and finished a handful of laps down, meaning that nearly half of the playoff drivers picked up minimal points – although Blaney giving team-mate Joey Logano a push in the dying stages may have been decisive in the race result.
Logano's win leaves just three spots left for the final shootout in Arizona, with Bell, Kyle Larson and William Byron currently in pole position.
Bell was pressing, but @joeylogano held on! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wBc6QnFaIM— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 20, 2024
Official NASCAR South Point 400 results
1. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
2. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
4. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford
11. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
13. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
16. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
18. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
19. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
22. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
28. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chavrolet
30. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
33. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
35. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
36. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford
37. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
