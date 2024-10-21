NASCAR South Point 400 results: Logano gets lucky in DRAMATIC Las Vegas finish

An incredible finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Joey Logano into the final four of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, beating playoff rival Christopher Bell by just fractions of a second – having only escaped elimination last weekend thanks to a late penalty on Alex Bowman.

The drama began early, with a multi-car wreck seeing last week's playoff comeback hero Tyler Reddick flip his #45 car over and out of the race and last eight driver Chase Elliott suffer damage which effectively ended his race as a challenger.

Ryan Blaney, already driving a backup car after wrecking the #12 in practice, suffered toe link damage and finished a handful of laps down, meaning that nearly half of the playoff drivers picked up minimal points – although Blaney giving team-mate Joey Logano a push in the dying stages may have been decisive in the race result.

Logano's win leaves just three spots left for the final shootout in Arizona, with Bell, Kyle Larson and William Byron currently in pole position.

Official NASCAR South Point 400 results

1. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

2. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

4. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

11. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

13. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

16. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

18. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

19. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

22. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

23. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

28. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chavrolet

30. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

33. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

35. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

36. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

37. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



