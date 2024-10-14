NASCAR boss reveals UPDATE on Bowman's Roval disqualification
NASCAR boss reveals UPDATE on Bowman's Roval disqualification
NASCAR Managing Director Brad Moran has announced an update on why Alex Bowman was disqualified from the Bank of America Roval 400.
Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway signalled the last in the Round of 12, with four drivers facing elimination.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Reddick and 23XI avoid elimination with DRAMATIC comeback
READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports release statement following SHOCK disqualification at the Roval
Whilst Bowman had initially done enough to progress to the next round, the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was deemed to be underweight following a post-race inspection.
The 31-year-old was then disqualified from the race, and was denied a spot in the Round of 8 ending his championship fight, with Joey Logano progressing instead.
Will Alex Bowman appeal NASCAR’s decision?
Hendrick Motorsports have announced in a statement that they will make a decision over whether they will submit an appeal the Monday following the race, whilst NASCAR Managing Director Brad Moran has revealed the reasons for Bowman’s disqualification.
“Unfortunately, when we were running the No. 48 through, it didn’t pass the minimum weight specs,” Moran said.
“We pulled the car off to the side and we allowed them to fuel it which they already did. We let them fuel it again, we let them let them run the pumps to make sure all the pickup boxes were full.
READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit
“We give the teams every opportunity to try to meet minimum weight. We also have them plug in the water and run the water through the system to make sure they’re full of water and then we re-scale it.
“Still didn’t meet the weight. We backed it off and we run it across one more time just to confirm the weights were accurate.
“Unfortunately, they did not meet the minimum weight. They are allowed half of a percent of a weight break which is about 17 pounds, give or take. That is what they’re allowed and it was more than that.”
READ MORE: NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Steiner BLASTS conduct of 'CHEAP' Gene Haas
- 2 uur geleden
Hamlin delivers DAMNING verdict over Bowman's disqualification
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull boss delivers decisive verdict on 2026 SIGNING
- Today 03:00
NASCAR star 'destroyed' after CLASH with boss
- Today 02:00
Verstappen issues OFFICIAL update after taking legal action
- Today 01:00
Jordan celebrates after MAJOR 23XI Racing breakthrough
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec