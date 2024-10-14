NASCAR boss reveals UPDATE on Bowman's Roval disqualification

NASCAR Managing Director Brad Moran has announced an update on why Alex Bowman was disqualified from the Bank of America Roval 400.

Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway signalled the last in the Round of 12, with four drivers facing elimination.

Whilst Bowman had initially done enough to progress to the next round, the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was deemed to be underweight following a post-race inspection.

The 31-year-old was then disqualified from the race, and was denied a spot in the Round of 8 ending his championship fight, with Joey Logano progressing instead.

Hendrick Motorsports may appeal disqualification

Will Alex Bowman appeal NASCAR’s decision?

Hendrick Motorsports have announced in a statement that they will make a decision over whether they will submit an appeal the Monday following the race, whilst NASCAR Managing Director Brad Moran has revealed the reasons for Bowman’s disqualification.

“Unfortunately, when we were running the No. 48 through, it didn’t pass the minimum weight specs,” Moran said.

“We pulled the car off to the side and we allowed them to fuel it which they already did. We let them fuel it again, we let them let them run the pumps to make sure all the pickup boxes were full.

Alex Bowman's car was underweight in Charlotte

“We give the teams every opportunity to try to meet minimum weight. We also have them plug in the water and run the water through the system to make sure they’re full of water and then we re-scale it.

“Still didn’t meet the weight. We backed it off and we run it across one more time just to confirm the weights were accurate.

“Unfortunately, they did not meet the minimum weight. They are allowed half of a percent of a weight break which is about 17 pounds, give or take. That is what they’re allowed and it was more than that.”

