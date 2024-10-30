Hamilton all smiles as Mercedes show off NEW car

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton took a break from track action on Saturday to help Mercedes launch the latest iteration of their iconic G-Class SUV in a glitzy Mexico City event.

Hamilton was all smiles as he introduced the updated G-Class alongside Mercedes-Benz representatives.

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

The event took place ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, where Hamilton eventually came home in P4 following a fierce on-track battle with team-mate George Russell.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Lewis Hamilton x G-Class

The SUV, known for its off-road prowess and distinctive boxy shape, has received a series of upgrades, featuring a newly designed radiator grille that gives it an even more robust stance.

The G-Class boasts a powerful engine lineup, delivering between 270 and 330 kW (367 to 449 hp) and torque of up to 750 Nm, with a 0-62 mph time as fast as 5.4 seconds.

The new design amplifies its presence on the road, maintaining the classic G-Wagon profile while introducing refined details.

Hamilton finished P4 at the Mexican Grand Prix

The launch event came during a high-stakes weekend for Hamilton, who currently sits sixth in the drivers' championship on 189 points.

Starting sixth on the grid in Mexico, Hamilton gained ground during the race to bring home a decent haul of points.

Hamilton’s recent successes add to the momentum behind Mercedes’ latest release, which is expected to attract fans of luxury SUVs and off-road vehicles alike.

With the season nearing its conclusion, Hamilton’s fourth-place finish in Mexico contributes to his 12-point lead over Russell in the standings, although he remains 59 points behind Carlos Sainz, the man he is set to replace at Ferrari next year.

For now, however, Hamilton and Mercedes have reason to celebrate as they capture attention on and off the circuit with their cutting-edge vehicles.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Related