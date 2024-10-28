Alonso drops SHOCK F1 retirement bombshell

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has dropped a huge bombshell regarding his plans for a shock retirement from Formula 1.

The two-time world champion completed his 400th race in the sport at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, although it was ultimately a disappointing ending given he did not finish the race.

READ MORE: F1 Mexican GP Results Today: MASSIVE penalties cause dramatic championship swing

In a career that most would envy, Alonso has raced for seven teams in his career, winning two world championships, 32 races, and achieving 32 podium finishes.

The Spaniard may never have got anywhere near 400 races, however, had his career panned out as expected.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Fernando Alonso raced for Ferrari between 2010-2014

Fernando Alonso currently races for Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso reveals retirement plans

In a shocking revelation, Alonso has revealed that he had in fact planned to retire from the sport in 2009.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid Podcast, Alonso explained: "What I would say, when I won the championship in 2006 and then I joined McLaren, I had a three years contract - 2007, ’08, and ’09,"

“I was 99 percent sure that 2009 would be my last Formula 1 season. That was my plan - very clear plan in my head.

"I won the championship in 2005, again in ’06, joined McLaren for three years, and that was my last contract in my head.”

Fernando Alonso was team-mates with Lewis Hamilton at McLaren in 2007

Given that he would have turned just 28 years old in 2009, that is a huge claim considering that he is currently 43 and showing no signs of a current exit from the sport.

When asked what he would have done should that decision have come to fruition, he replied: “I don’t know. This is beyond my wildest imagination, to be a Formula 1 champion. So what else can I do here?"

"But, after Formula 1, there is a different life outside, and even not so much about motor racing.

“I was thinking I will have a family, I will do normal things, normal days.”

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Related