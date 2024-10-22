McLaren deliver SCATHING FIA verdict after Norris penalty controversy

McLaren chief Andrea Stella did not hold back in his damning assessment of the FIA and their actions at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

The sport's governing body had a controversial afternoon in Austin, with inconsistent penalties handed out, one of which went to Lando Norris late in the race.

Norris passed Max Verstappen late on to take third place, but did so outside of the track after both drivers failed to make the corner at the exit of turn 12.

After failing to give the position back, with McLaren feeling they were safe to continue up the road, it turned out this was not the case, with the FIA issuing a five-second time penalty to the championship contender.

As a result of that penalty, Norris not only lost his podium spot, but further ground on Verstappen in what is looking increasingly like a one-sided championship fight.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought hard for P3 at the US GP

A five-second FIA penalty cost Lando Norris a podium finish

McLaren chief slams 'inappropriate' FIA

McLaren's frustration after the race could be felt, with team principal Andrea Stella delivering a damning verdict on the FIA and their decision to punish Norris after several laps of exciting racing.

"My view is that the way the stewards interfered in this beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars went off-track," Stella said to Sky Sports post-race. "So both cars gained an advantage.

"It's a shame because it costs us a podium. It costs us a race where we stay patient.

"After we were pushed off in the first lap, first corner, we accepted it.

Andrea Stella was not happy with the FIA post-race at COTA

"Having said that, very clearly our position – this kind of decision by the stewards cannot be appealed. For us, the chapter is now closed and we move on to the next race."

Norris now trails Verstappen by 57 points in the drivers' standings, with just five rounds of the 2024 season remaining.

McLaren are at least in a strong position in the battle for the constructors' title at present, leading Red Bull by 40 points at this stage.

