McLaren deliver SCATHING FIA verdict after Norris penalty controversy
McLaren deliver SCATHING FIA verdict after Norris penalty controversy
McLaren chief Andrea Stella did not hold back in his damning assessment of the FIA and their actions at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.
The sport's governing body had a controversial afternoon in Austin, with inconsistent penalties handed out, one of which went to Lando Norris late in the race.
READ MORE: Ricciardo exit puts $35 MILLION Red Bull deal in jeopardy
Norris passed Max Verstappen late on to take third place, but did so outside of the track after both drivers failed to make the corner at the exit of turn 12.
After failing to give the position back, with McLaren feeling they were safe to continue up the road, it turned out this was not the case, with the FIA issuing a five-second time penalty to the championship contender.
As a result of that penalty, Norris not only lost his podium spot, but further ground on Verstappen in what is looking increasingly like a one-sided championship fight.
READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return
McLaren chief slams 'inappropriate' FIA
McLaren's frustration after the race could be felt, with team principal Andrea Stella delivering a damning verdict on the FIA and their decision to punish Norris after several laps of exciting racing.
"My view is that the way the stewards interfered in this beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars went off-track," Stella said to Sky Sports post-race. "So both cars gained an advantage.
"It's a shame because it costs us a podium. It costs us a race where we stay patient.
"After we were pushed off in the first lap, first corner, we accepted it.
"Having said that, very clearly our position – this kind of decision by the stewards cannot be appealed. For us, the chapter is now closed and we move on to the next race."
Norris now trails Verstappen by 57 points in the drivers' standings, with just five rounds of the 2024 season remaining.
McLaren are at least in a strong position in the battle for the constructors' title at present, leading Red Bull by 40 points at this stage.
READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren deliver SCATHING FIA verdict after Norris penalty controversy
- 13 minutes ago
Red Bull tipped to FIRE Perez ahead of Mexican GP
- 2 uur geleden
Reddick brutally honest after terrifying NASCAR FLIP at Las Vegas
- 3 uur geleden
FIA announce HUGE punishment after late US GP investigation
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo F1 replacement reveals axed RB star's TRUE COLORS
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamlin lays out AMBITIOUS NASCAR playoff plan despite Las Vegas struggle
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec