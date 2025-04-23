FIA confirm General Motors will enter F1 in 2029

Formula 1's governing body have confirmed that General Motors will play a key role in the sport before the end of the decade.

A statement from the FIA on Wednesday revealed that the American giant has been approved as an official power unit supplier for the sport, starting in 2029.

It had already been announced in March this year that Cadillac F1 team would be joining the grid next season, backed by Ferrari power units until GM engines had been approved for use in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Now, the company formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors to build powertrains for Cadillac F1 have been given the go-ahead to join three of the existing engine manufacturers and newcomers Audi, who will also join the grid next season.

Cadillac take next step in F1 journey

Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda will be joined by GM Performance Power Units from the 2029 season, as Cadillac F1 team continue to prepare for their full entry into the sport.

In an official statement released by F1's governing body, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: "Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport. Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

"Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

"Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA’s vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide—welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base."

Russ O’Blenes, CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC, added: "With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid."

Who will drive for Cadillac F1 team?

Although no official announcement has been made over the eleventh F1 team's first driver lineup, American racer and IndyCar star Colton Herta has been strongly linked to one of the vacant seats.

A number of recognisable names currently without a seat in F1 have also been linked with the second seat, including axed Red Bull stars Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo.

Mercedes' 2025 F1 reserve driver Valtteri Bottas also recently declared his interest in the seat, with the extra team potentially offering a lifeline to the many former full-time drivers who have exactly the expertise Cadillac will be looking for.

