close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kelly Piquet speaks out on controversial Max Verstappen penalty

Kelly Piquet speaks out on controversial Max Verstappen penalty

Kelly Piquet speaks out on controversial Max Verstappen penalty

Kelly Piquet speaks out on controversial Max Verstappen penalty

Kelly Piquet has shown her displeasure at the penalty given to her partner Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last weekend.

The reigning Formula 1 champion was hit with a five-second penalty in Jeddah when he was adjudged by the stewards to have gained an advantage by leaving the track in a first-corner battle with Oscar Piastri.

The pair swapped positions during the first and only pit stop of the evening as Verstappen served his punishment, with the Dutchman subsequently finishing in second spot behind his McLaren counterpart.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Verstappen was unwilling to be drawn on the matter, insisting that it was in his best interests to keep his thoughts to himself.

Piquet - with whom Verstappen is expecting his first child imminently - however, was less reserved, sharing her feelings in response to her partner's social media post following Sunday's showpiece.

Referring to the sport's governing body, the 36-year-old wrote: "They will keep trying, but they won't stop you."

Verstappen's early season struggles continue

Verstappen has endured a difficult start to the defence of his world title in 2025, winning just one of the first five grands prix.

Following the result in Jeddah, the 27-year-old sits third in the drivers' standings behind both Piastri and last year's runner-up, Lando Norris.

His struggles have only served to heighten speculation that he is currently unhappy at Red Bull, with reports suggesting he is looking to make a move.

Both Mercedes and Aston Martin have been touted as potential destinations, but Verstappen has so far kept his cards close to his chest as he maintains focus on improving results on the track.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris penalty verdict debated as Verstappen speaks out on F1 future

Related

FIA confirm General Motors will enter F1 in 2029
FIA News

FIA confirm General Motors will enter F1 in 2029

  • 2 uur geleden
Lando Norris penalty verdict revealed by FIA after Saudi investigation
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Lando Norris penalty verdict revealed by FIA after Saudi investigation

  • April 21, 2025 03:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Kelly Piquet speaks out on controversial Max Verstappen penalty

  • 12 minutes ago
FIA News

FIA confirm General Motors will enter F1 in 2029

  • 2 uur geleden
Indy 500

IndyCar Today: Indy 500 testing start times, schedule, drivers including Kyle Larson and how to watch free

  • Today 17:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr pays tribute to important NASCAR figure following death

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson slammed as latest on DISQUALIFIED driver revealed

  • Today 13:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x