FIA confirm penalty verdict on RB star after Saudi Grand Prix mishap

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson found himself under investigation from the FIA after an incident during FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Kiwi returned to Red Bull's sister team at the Japanese GP, after he was demoted from the main squad with his performances failed to meet the expectations of Red Bull bosses.

He is still yet to score a point in 2025, but has been gradually rebuilding his confidence alongside Isack Hadjar at the junior team, with Yuki Tsunoda instead now racing for Red Bull.

Now, Lawson has been handed a reprimand by the race stewards, after failing to follow the race director's instructions during FP1 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where he "entered the painted area between the pit entry and the track," according to an official FIA document.

While it means Lawson has escaped a sporting penalty for the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, the reprimand is something that will be added to his record for the rest of the 2025 season.

How many reprimands does it take for a penalty in F1?

Lawson's reprimand is his first of the season, with drivers being allowed four in the season before incurring sporting penalties.

An official FIA reprimand is a step up from a warning, and upon the collection of a fifth reprimand, a driver is handed a 10-place grid penalty at that particular race weekend.

However, while reprimands can be handed out for both on-track and off-track infringements, a penalty will only be given if all four of the previous reprimands on a driver's record are driving reprimands.

The FIA confirmed in an official statement that Lawson had actually committed the same offence twice during FP1: "It was made clear in the event notes that no part of the tyre must cross the line in any direction," they said.

"There is no doubt that this prohibition was breached for a second time."

