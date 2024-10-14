F1 star receives track limits warning ahead of US GP

Valtteri Bottas has received a tongue-in-cheek "track limits warning" in a fun social media video posted by Sauber ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

The Finn often partakes in cycling races outside of F1, with the video posted on X playing into his favourite pass-time, and showing Bottas on a bike from a third-person view.

The scene is presented in the style of the viral mobile game Subway Surfers, as Bottas collects virtual cups of coffee like coins while cycling along the track.

After successfully collecting eight cups, a teapot appears in his path.

The moment Bottas picks up the teapot, a "GAME OVER" screen flashes with the cheeky message: "You exceeded track limits. Valtteri collects coffee, not tea! Your score was 280889."

Subtle message?

While the video showcases Bottas' well-known love of coffee, it comes at a time when the Finnish driver faces a serious battle for his future in F1.

With Sauber transitioning to an Audi works team from 2026, Bottas is fighting to secure his place for the 2025 season alongside Nico Hülkenberg, who has already signed for next year.

Bottas, a ten-time Grand Prix winner, has failed to secure any points this season and is aware that his seat is far from secure.

One of his primary challengers is Mick Schumacher, whose name has been floated as a potential replacement for Bottas.

Schumacher, currently a Mercedes reserve driver, has already been confirmed by Audi CEO Mattia Binotto as a "definite" candidate for the second Sauber seat in 2025.

Bottas is hoping to secure a 2025 seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg

The social media video, while light-hearted, could be seen as a symbolic jab at Bottas, highlighting the precarious nature of his position within the team.

While the coffee cups align with his persona, the teapot that prompts "GAME OVER" could hint at the uncertainty he faces as he battles to remain relevant in the sport.

Bottas will need to deliver strong performances in the coming races to ensure he stays in the mix for 2025, especially with Schumacher waiting in the wings.

As Sauber looks ahead to its transformation into Audi, the team's final line-up will be critical in shaping their future success.

