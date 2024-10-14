F1 star receives track limits warning ahead of US GP
F1 star receives track limits warning ahead of US GP
Valtteri Bottas has received a tongue-in-cheek "track limits warning" in a fun social media video posted by Sauber ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
The Finn often partakes in cycling races outside of F1, with the video posted on X playing into his favourite pass-time, and showing Bottas on a bike from a third-person view.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
The scene is presented in the style of the viral mobile game Subway Surfers, as Bottas collects virtual cups of coffee like coins while cycling along the track.
After successfully collecting eight cups, a teapot appears in his path.
The moment Bottas picks up the teapot, a "GAME OVER" screen flashes with the cheeky message: "You exceeded track limits. Valtteri collects coffee, not tea! Your score was 280889."
Surfing for coffee 🏄♂️☕️ pic.twitter.com/HN56Dbx06N— Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) October 13, 2024
Subtle message?
While the video showcases Bottas' well-known love of coffee, it comes at a time when the Finnish driver faces a serious battle for his future in F1.
With Sauber transitioning to an Audi works team from 2026, Bottas is fighting to secure his place for the 2025 season alongside Nico Hülkenberg, who has already signed for next year.
Bottas, a ten-time Grand Prix winner, has failed to secure any points this season and is aware that his seat is far from secure.
One of his primary challengers is Mick Schumacher, whose name has been floated as a potential replacement for Bottas.
Schumacher, currently a Mercedes reserve driver, has already been confirmed by Audi CEO Mattia Binotto as a "definite" candidate for the second Sauber seat in 2025.
READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal
The social media video, while light-hearted, could be seen as a symbolic jab at Bottas, highlighting the precarious nature of his position within the team.
While the coffee cups align with his persona, the teapot that prompts "GAME OVER" could hint at the uncertainty he faces as he battles to remain relevant in the sport.
Bottas will need to deliver strong performances in the coming races to ensure he stays in the mix for 2025, especially with Schumacher waiting in the wings.
As Sauber looks ahead to its transformation into Audi, the team's final line-up will be critical in shaping their future success.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Steiner BLASTS conduct of 'CHEAP' Gene Haas
- 2 uur geleden
Hamlin delivers DAMNING verdict over Bowman's disqualification
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull boss delivers decisive verdict on 2026 SIGNING
- Today 03:00
NASCAR star 'destroyed' after CLASH with boss
- Today 02:00
Verstappen issues OFFICIAL update after taking legal action
- Today 01:00
Jordan celebrates after MAJOR 23XI Racing breakthrough
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec