Andretti releases emotional statement after SHOCK move
Michael Andretti has issued a statement about his shock move to step down from his role at Andretti Global, explaining how he expects to impact the organisation going forward.
The open-wheel racing legend's move could have a sizeable effect on the organisation's attempt to break into Formula 1, an ongoing saga.
Andretti Global have long-been trying to secure a spot in F1 and become the 11th team on the track, but have so far been unsuccessful in their efforts.
Their entry bid was initially approved by the FIA in 2023, before Formula One Management stepped in to issue a rejection, citing their concerns about the benefits associated with adding another team to the line-up.
Despite the setback, the American outfit continued to press on with plans, opening a new facility at Silverstone Park and bringing in F1 engineering legend Pat Symonds.
Changes coming for Andretti
The team were rocked by the news earlier this month that owner Andretti had opted to take a step back from his leadership position, a move which would allow the former racer take on a more strategic role.
And now, the 62-year-old has shed some light on some of the key reasons behind his surprise decision.
A statement from Andretti on the team's official website read: "As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family.
"But I am not going away - I will be serving as an advisor for the team and will be available to help wherever I can.
"While you might see me less at the racetrack, know that my passion for the sport and my support for our team, and its people, will remain unwavering.
"My hope is that you, as Andretti fans, will keep supporting our team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty that you’ve so graciously shown myself and my family over the years.
"I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses.
"So, this isn’t a goodbye. It is just the turning of the page."
