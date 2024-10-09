Verstappen takes legal action over iconic F1 trademark
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has taken legal action in a move to trademark a popular catchphrase of his own.
This comes after his closest championship rival Lando Norris gave a nod to the saying after beating the Dutchman to victory at his home race in Zandvoort this season.
With Norris just 52 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings and McLaren now leading the constructors', Norris' use of the Red Bull star's catchphrase may have gotten under his skin.
The pair forged a fierce rivalry on track in 2024, as well as remaining close friends off of it, with their respective teams also battling hard with only six races left of the season.
For Norris, it has already been a memorable season, with the Brit having claimed his first three career F1 victories.
Verstappen trademarks Red Bull celebration
One of those victories came in Verstappen's backyard, at the Dutch Grand Prix back in August where Norris steamed to victory over Verstappen by over 20 seconds, further flexing McLaren's muscles.
In victory, Norris quoted Verstappen's favorite winning phrase, stating 'simply lovely' over his team radio at the fall of the chequered flag. Norris later explained that this was only his way of trying to have 'fun'.
Now however, Verstappen appears to be laying the groundwork for a brand of his own and in an attempt to try and stop others from using that phrase, is trademarking it under the Verstappen name.
It has been revealed that zero oppositions have been received to his trademark application so far, and the process is set to be completed in November.
It's unclear what Verstappen wants the 'simply lovely' trademark for, but the three-time world champion does have a highly-successful range of merchandise on his Verstappen.com website, as well as owning Team Redline, a successful sim racing team.
