Verstappen reveals rival racing plans in BREAK from F1

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has revealed plans are well underway for a shock career development outside of F1.

Verstappen's 2024 season has not been plain sailing, with his Red Bull car incapable of delivering a winning performance for the past four months.

Although the Dutchman has won seven races in 2024, much more than any other driver, the three-time world champion has insisted his RB20 is struggling.

Verstappen still has a 52-point lead over closest challenger Lando Norris in the championship standings with just six races left, but has been airing his frustrations both at his team and at the FIA in recent months.

Lando Norris is battling to steal the 2024 championship from Max Verstappen

Verstappen makes moves away from F1

F1 is currently on a month-long break, with no racing action until October 18 at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

While drivers have become accustomed to long breaks in both the summer and winter months where they can relax and unwind, this mini break offers different challenges, needing to maintain fitness for one last push as the season draws to a close.

Reflecting on the break, Verstappen spoken on his plans for the month, a down period which included his 27th birthday and offered a chance to celebrate.

The Dutchman also revealed that during the break he would perform tests in a different car to his usual Red Bull, as he hones in on preparations away from F1 in the future.

"The first week I still have a few little things I have to do, but after that the fun stuff will come," Verstappen told Viaplay.

Asked what he will be getting up to, he immediately replied: "Not being involved with Formula 1.

Max Verstappen recently threatened to quit F1 over the actions of the sport's governing body

"Look, of course I do a bit of that in the background with my engineers, but I'm not very involved with the Formula 1 car myself. I'm still going to test with GT3 cars to plan for next year, though, so that's going to be a lot of fun after my birthday. That still motivates me."

It is being reported that Verstappen plans to build his own GT3 team in a rival motorsport series with Verstappen.com, highlighting the champion's own hunger to race away from F1.

