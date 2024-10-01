F1 star blasts FIA for EMBARRASSING Verstappen punishment

A former Formula 1 star has voiced support of reigning champion Max Verstappen after the sport's governing body handed him a controversial punishment.

The FIA made an example out of Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, having ruffled some feathers with them during the build-up to the main event.

Verstappen has faced a frustrating dip in form over the past few months, struggling to consistently perform, often taking his anger out over the Red Bull team radio.

Max Verstappen has frequently lost his temper during the 2024 season

Why was Verstappen punished by FIA?

The three-time world champion recently suggested that team radio messages shouldn't be broadcast to viewers if the FIA are concerned about young viewers being subject to driver outbursts made in the heat of the moment.

However, while addressing media on the issue ahead of the Singapore GP, the 27-year-old questioned whether new measures to try and stop drivers from swearing were fair, before going on to say his car was 'f****d' in Azerbaijan.

That remark alone led to F1 chiefs handing down a bizarre punishment- essentially community service.

Verstappen spectacularly threatened to quit the sport over this decision, leading a protest in the press conference following his second-place finish at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen's punishment was harsh

A number of Verstappen's fellow drivers including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton came out in support of their rival, and now former Williams star Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the debate.

"If you want to do this, you have to go to the union and explain," he told Sky Sports Germany. "But to humiliate Max like that...

"Just a warning would have been enough I think."

On the idea of Verstappen leaving the sport for good, the brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher added: "Max is independent, has earned enough money and said himself earlier that he will not always drive Formula 1, so I do not rule it out.

"There is just a lot going on right now. The car is bad, the team has a conflict and [Adrian] Newey is gone."

