Schumacher SLAMS Williams for replacement decision

Williams' decision to replace Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto has been slammed by a former F1 star.

The American suffered a dramatic crash at Zandvoort where his car burst into flames and was unable to take part in qualifying.

Williams boss James Vowles was left unimpressed by the damage, and speculation over whether Sargeant would be replaced ran rife.

Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson were initially tipped to replace the American, however Williams have opted to hire from within their own driver academy.

Mick Schumacher last drove full-time in F1 with Haas in 2022

Logan Sargeant's crash in FP3 at the Dutch GP was the final straw for Williams

Ralf Schumacher slams Williams for 'absurd' decision

Mick Schumacher has been looking for a way back into F1 recently and he missed out on the vacant Alpine seat to rookie Jack Doohan last week.

A chance at Williams could have offered a lifeline for the German, however Schumacher has once again found himself missing out on an opportunity on the F1 grid.

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed in an interview with Sky Germany that he believes his nephew deserved the Williams seat.

"You can perhaps respect this decision because Colapinto is a driver from Williams' junior development program," he said.

Ralf Schumacher last competed in F1 back in 2007

"But I think it is absurd and makes no sense from a performance perspective.

"I think the risk for the racing team and also the driver is much, much higher than if they had put someone with experience like Mick in," explained the 49-year-old.

He believed there was 'no amount in the world' that would justify the signing of the young Argentine and that Mick Schumacher was a driver who could 'take them further'.

"You have to be fair and admit that it simply took Mick too long in his second season at Haas to find his feet and get his teammate under control," Schumacher added.

