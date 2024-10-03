McLaren CEO Zak Brown RESIGNS after huge Andretti announcement

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has resigned from a new role with Andretti Autosport just a matter of weeks after taking up the position.

Brown has overseen McLaren's comeback to the front of the Formula 1 grid in recent years, with the papaya-colored team well-positioned to land the constructors' championship in 2024.

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren continued to chip away at the gap to Red Bull and finally managed to overhaul the reigning champions at the top of the standings last month.

It appeared as though the 52-year-old was eager to get involved in building another success story with Andretti, who have been attempting to break into F1 and join the grid as an 11th team after it was revealed he had joined their board of directors in early September.

Their entry bid was initially granted by the FIA in 2023, before Formula One Management (FOM) rejected them.

Zak Brown backs out of fresh challenge

With Andretti's plans on hold following the rejection, the brand refused to let their ambitions be deterred, opening a new facility at Silverstone Park as they work towards securing a coveted spot on the grid.

The team have also undergone some recent changes to their ownership structure, with former F1 driver Michael Andretti stepping down from his role to take up a 'strategic' position away from the day-to-day operational side of the business.

Businessman Dan Towriss is now expected to take on the role of primary owner within the team.

F1 hopefuls had received a further boost when the addition of Brown was noted, who, according to official documents released by the team, had been appointed to the board of directors of Andretti Acquisition Group Corp. II.

Having been vocally supportive of the team's F1 entry in the past, Brown's resignation has now come as a shock.

In an SEC filing seen by GPFans it was confirmed: "On September 30, 2024, Zakary C. Brown resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) as well as from his position as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

"Mr. Brown’s departure was not the result of any disagreement with management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices."

