Andretti BOMBSHELL emerges as huge claim made on team's future

Andretti Global could be set for a colossal change with huge claims having been made regarding the future of the team.

Andretti is a huge name in the world of motorsport, with the team currently competing in a host of racing series across the globe.

At present, for example, Andretti competes in IndyCar, IndyNXT, IMSA, Formula E, Extreme E, and supercars, among others, according to their website.

The team are also trying to enter the world of Formula 1, too, having made a serious bid to enter the grid in recent years - an effort that remains ongoing.

Colton Herta races for Andretti Global in IndyCar

Andretti Global bombshell

In fact, at present, the Department of Justice is scrutinizing the legality of Formula One Management's (FOM) decision to reject their application to join F1.

Whilst that matter is ongoing, however, another huge update has emerged on the team's future that could affect all of their current plans.

According to Sportico, current CEO and chairman of Andretti Global, Michael Andretti, is set to relinquish his ownership stake in the company.

Their report claims that for some time now, Andretti has been eyeing a transition from his current operational role into a more strategic position.

No official confirmation of the news is yet to be revealed.

GPFans has contacted Andretti Global for comment.

