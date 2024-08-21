Andretti make MAJOR revelation on IndyCar partnerships
Andretti Global have revealed major news regarding future partnerships in IndyCar.
Andretti have been in a technical agreement with Meyer Shank Racing since 2017, but it looks as though that is set to come to an end this season.
Despite attempts to negotiate a fresh agreement, Meyer Shank Racing's Mike Shank has confirmed that the team are instead set to link up with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2025 and beyond.
The deal is set to be a multi-year one, with Meyer Shank Racing retaining the same broad level of control that they had in their agreement with Andretti.
Andretti reveal IndyCar partnership plans
In the aftermath of this decision, Andretti Global's chief operating officer Rob Edwards has said that the team are not necessarily looking for new partners now that the Meyer Shank Racing deal is coming to its conclusion.
“The relationship with MSR has been unique in the level of trust and cooperation and just transparency and everything working with Mike and Jim,” Edwards told RACER.
“So I don’t think we’re looking to do another technical relationship just for the sake of doing something.”
Edwards later touched on a paddock rumor regarding Andretti switching from Honda engines to Chevrolet, confirming this was not the case.
"Despite the paddock rumor that we’re about to change to a new manufacturer, we’re not about to change to a new manufacturer,” he explained.
"And so candidly, that limits the pool of potential technical partners. At this point, there are no plans to do another technical partnership.
"But that doesn’t mean it’s not something that we don’t believe has value. We’re just not sure that the right partner is necessarily out there at the moment.”
