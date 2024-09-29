IndyCar champ Palou reveals switch to ALTERNATIVE racing series

close global

Three-time NTT IndyCar champion Alex Palou is set to race in an alternative series this off-season.

Palou scooped the third of his titles earlier this month in the 2024 season-ending Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star won the title by 31 points in the end, beating the likes of Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power to glory.

Now, though, Palou is set to get behind the wheel of some new machinery, competing in GT racing on October 5th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou is a three-time IndyCar champion

Alex Palou set to join new team

The event taking place that weekend is the Indianapolis 8 Hour race, with Palou set to join Lone Star Racing for the Intercontinental GT Challenge taking place on the Saturday.

Although he drives with Honda power in IndyCar, that weekend, Palou will be powered by Mercedes, driving the #4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 car alongside Luca Stolz and Fabian Schiller.

“I’ve done GT racing in the past in Japan, but I would say it’s been more than five years now,” Palou explained.

“I’m extremely excited to be giving it another go.”

Palou will not be the only IndyCar driver in action that weekend, either, with veteran Conor Daly also set to compete.

Daly will drive the #92 BMW M4 GT3 alongside Connor De Phillippi and Kenton Koch.

