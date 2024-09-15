IndyCar Results Today: Palou secures STUNNING third title as Herta makes MAJOR breakthrough

Colton Herta has achieved a breakthrough result at the Music City Grand Prix, whilst Alex Palou secured a stunning third IndyCar championship.

Herta was involved in a late battle with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward but got the better of the Mexican in the final laps to take the checkered flag in the season finale and his first victory on an oval.

O'Ward came home in second, with Team Penske's Josef Newgarden rounding out the top three.

Elsewhere, as mentioned above, the 2024 championship was sealed, with Palou converting his comfortable lead in the standings heading into the race into his third IndyCar crown and his second consecutive one at that.

Palou did not have a spectacular race by any means, finishing down in P11, but his only challenger Will Power finished 24th after struggling early in the race with a loose belt, forcing him to pit after just 13 laps.

By the time the Australian returned to the track he was several laps down and the championship felt like an impossible task from thereon in.

Official IndyCar Music City Grand Prix finish order

1. Colton Herta, #26 Andretti Global w/Curb Agajanian

2. Pato O’Ward, #5 Arrow McLaren

3. Josef Newgarden, #2 Team Penske

4. Kyle Kirkwood, #27 Andretti Global

5. Scott McLaughlin, #3 Team Penske

6. Santino Ferrucci, #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises

7. Marcus Armstrong, #11 Chip Ganassi Racing

8. Linus Lundqvist, #8 Chip Ganassi Racing

9. David Malukas, #66 Meyer Shank Racing

10. Conor Daly, #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing

11. Alex Palou, #10 Chip Ganassi Racing

12. Rinus VeeKay, #21 Ed Carpenter Racing

13. Jack Harvey, #18 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14. Christian Rasmussen, #20 Ed Carpenter Racing

15. Alexander Rossi, #7 Arrow McLaren

16. Romain Grosjean, #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing

17. Scott Dixon, #9 Chip Ganassi Racing

18. Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren

19. Christian Lundgaard, #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20. Sting Ray Robb, #41 AJ Foyt Enterprises

21. Pietro Fittipaldi, #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

22. Kyffin Simpson, #4 Chip Ganassi Racing

23. Graham Rahal, #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

24. Will Power, #12 Team Penske

25. Marcus Ericsson, #28 Andretti Global

26. Katherine Legge, #51 Dale Coyne Racing

27. Felix Rosenqvist, #60 Meyer Shank Racing



