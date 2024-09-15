close global

IndyCar Results Today: Palou secures STUNNING third title as Herta makes MAJOR breakthrough

Colton Herta has achieved a breakthrough result at the Music City Grand Prix, whilst Alex Palou secured a stunning third IndyCar championship.

Herta was involved in a late battle with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward but got the better of the Mexican in the final laps to take the checkered flag in the season finale and his first victory on an oval.

O'Ward came home in second, with Team Penske's Josef Newgarden rounding out the top three.

Elsewhere, as mentioned above, the 2024 championship was sealed, with Palou converting his comfortable lead in the standings heading into the race into his third IndyCar crown and his second consecutive one at that.

Palou did not have a spectacular race by any means, finishing down in P11, but his only challenger Will Power finished 24th after struggling early in the race with a loose belt, forcing him to pit after just 13 laps.

By the time the Australian returned to the track he was several laps down and the championship felt like an impossible task from thereon in.

Official IndyCar Music City Grand Prix finish order

1. Colton Herta, #26 Andretti Global w/Curb Agajanian
2. Pato O’Ward, #5 Arrow McLaren
3. Josef Newgarden, #2 Team Penske
4. Kyle Kirkwood, #27 Andretti Global
5. Scott McLaughlin, #3 Team Penske
6. Santino Ferrucci, #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises
7. Marcus Armstrong, #11 Chip Ganassi Racing
8. Linus Lundqvist, #8 Chip Ganassi Racing
9. David Malukas, #66 Meyer Shank Racing
10. Conor Daly, #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing
11. Alex Palou, #10 Chip Ganassi Racing
12. Rinus VeeKay, #21 Ed Carpenter Racing
13. Jack Harvey, #18 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
14. Christian Rasmussen, #20 Ed Carpenter Racing
15. Alexander Rossi, #7 Arrow McLaren
16. Romain Grosjean, #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing
17. Scott Dixon, #9 Chip Ganassi Racing
18. Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren
19. Christian Lundgaard, #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
20. Sting Ray Robb, #41 AJ Foyt Enterprises
21. Pietro Fittipaldi, #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
22. Kyffin Simpson, #4 Chip Ganassi Racing
23. Graham Rahal, #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
24. Will Power, #12 Team Penske
25. Marcus Ericsson, #28 Andretti Global
26. Katherine Legge, #51 Dale Coyne Racing
27. Felix Rosenqvist, #60 Meyer Shank Racing

