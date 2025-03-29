NASCAR champion Kyle Larson opens up on 'tough' Indy 500 preparations

Kyle Larson has admitted that his preparation for the Indy 500 this year has been difficult, as he gets ready for the demands of the new hybrid system.

Larson hasn't driven an IndyCar competitively since last year's Indy 500, his only top level open wheel racing experience, but last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series winner is determined to complete the Memorial Day Double this year.

A four-hour rain delay in Indianapolis effectively ended Larson's chance of completing the 1,100 mile double, with the Coca-Cola 600 well underway by the time he arrived in Charlotte after finishing 18th in Indy.

Larson was speaking this week about getting his steering wheel made and customized for the IndyCar portion of his afternoon, admitting that he has no idea how the hybrid activation will work.

Speaking this week, the NASCAR great said: "I did the grip stuff, but then we talked...they had my wheel from last year as well, so I could look and compare button location and stuff. It's tough.

"I don't do it, so I don't really know where to put the buttons until I get in it. If they ask me to change something...if your brain naturally goes to it then that's okay, but if not we can always adjust.

"There's more buttons, more paddles, all stuff that you can customize I guess, but I don't really know how it's going to be until I get in the car and get to playing with all of that stuff.

"It's a hybrid deal now, so I feel like you're a little bit busier in the cockpit, engaging and disengaging that. I really don't even know how it works. I'll learn more about that as we get closer to the open test, and then just try to figure out where I want all the buttons."

