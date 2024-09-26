NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals 2025 racing plans
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has offered an update on his racing future and his plans for the 2025 season.
The former Cup Series star retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017, switching the track for the commentary booth and balancing his broadcasting duties with the occasional drive here and there ever since.
This year, Earnhardt Jr. got behind the wheel at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, racing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.
Earnhardt went on to finish seventh in the race dubbed 'Cheddar's 300, showcasing that he still has the skills to compete.
Is Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring?
With no contractual obligations to race in 2025, Earnhardt Jr. has now offered an update on his plans for next season after the race in Bristol, suggesting he is set to take a break from the track.
“Man, I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to be competitive," he admitted.
"I can come out here another 20 years but you know, eventually these young kids they just get to be so good. So it’s fun to be able to run with them tonight."
Earnhardt Jr. continued: “So I want to be great [at broadcasting]. Been missing you guys at NBC and you know the CW and all that,"
"I feel like I need to really focus on that. That’s really the priority. So, I want to do well in the booth and maybe I’ll get back in this thing.
"I’m sure I’ll miss it and end up signing up for something in '26."
Longevity.@DaleJr has now made at least one NASCAR national series start in every season since 1996.— NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) September 21, 2024
He currently holds the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with at least one national series start.
Career totals
778 starts
50 wins
220 top fives
356 top 10s
He was… pic.twitter.com/XwEDBAZa2j
