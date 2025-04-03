Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce huge new deal

23XI Racing — the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — have announced a huge new deal in an official team statement.

23XI have three full-time cars competing in the Cup Series in 2025 having added a car to their roster for the new season.

Tyler Reddick races in the No. 45, Bubba Wallace in the No. 23, and Riley Herbst in the No. 35, but now, it has been confirmed that one of those cars is set to look slightly different at select events this year.

"23XI Racing announced today that Robinhood has joined the team as an official partner," a 23XI statement read. "As a leading financial services platform that has democratized access to the markets for millions of investors, Robinhood enables customers to take control of their finances, putting them in the driver’s seat of their financial futures.

"At select NASCAR Cup Series races this season, Bubba Wallace and 23XI development driver Corey Heim will pilot Robinhood-branded cars. For the remainder of the season, Robinhood branding will also be placed on Wallace’s and Heim's uniforms and team equipment."

23XI announce new partnership

Speaking as part of the official statement that confirmed the deal, 23XI's team president Steve Lauletta explained: "We’re excited to welcome Robinhood to 23XI and look forward to introducing another new brand to NASCAR,”

"As Robinhood continues to expand their presence in sports, we’re proud to partner with them and look forward to bringing the intensity of NASCAR racing to their growing customer base."

Elsewhere, Wallace, driver of the No. 23 car, added: “Our team continues to do a great job of partnering with exciting brands that share our values and believe in us,”

“Robinhood’s dedication to market accessibility and financial literacy is important for so many people, and I look forward to representing them on track this season.”

When did Michael Jordan buy a NASCAR team?

Michael Jordan became a NASCAR team owner in 2020, partnering with Denny Hamlin to form 23XI Racing, which began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021.

At the time of the announcement, the team confirmed that Bubba Wallace would be their first driver in the No. 23.

Kurt Busch was added to the lineup for 2022 in the No. 45, later taken over by Reddick, whilst a third full-time car was added for 2025.

The team have eight race victories under their belt and one regular season championship after Reddick's victory in the No. 45 in 2024.

