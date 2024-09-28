Norris makes McLaren 'mini DRS' admission after FIA legal inspection

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has discussed one of the advantages his team hold in their effort to beat Red Bull to the constructors' championship.

The admission comes after the constructors' leaders were subjected to an FIA investigation in light of questions being raised about one major component of their car.

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

Red Bull - who trail the British outfit by 41 points in the standings - raised concerns over their rival's rear wing following this month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but the part was found to comply with F1 rules.

In light of this investigation, however, it transpired that McLaren will not run the part again this season.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Lando Norris secured his third win of the season at the Singapore GP

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have been the form F1 pairing in recent months

Lando Norris makes 'mini DRS' admission

Speaking after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Norris was quick to credit those working behind the scenes to deliver success, and pinpointed what is currently giving them the edge as they battle Red Bull on two fronts, including the very thing the team were recently investigated for.

"We are doing a better job as a team right now because my car and our car is quicker than theirs,” reported The Independent.

"But that’s just credit to the team doing an amazing job and being smarter and doing cooler things and creating mini-DRS flaps and stuff.

Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix

"I’m working my heart out, I’m working my butt off, to try and make sure that [a drivers' championship] happens.

"Verstappen's trying to make sure it doesn’t happen, so we’ll have to wait and find out."

McLaren underlined their championship potential in Singapore last weekend, with the team getting their two star drivers on the podium.

Lando Norris clinched his third victory of the season ahead of Max Verstappen as the gap between the pair at the top of the drivers' standings was reduced to just 52 points.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, rounded off the top three as the Australian continued his fine recent form.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

Related