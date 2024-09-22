The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, September 22), as 2024's championship protagonists go head-to-head.

Lando Norris will start the race from pole, while the man he is attempting to chase down in the drivers' championship will start alongside him on the front row.

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton RESURGENT as Norris beats Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton lines up behind the two championship challengers in third, while his team-mate George Russell and Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri round out the top five.

Defending champion Verstappen was rather anonymous last time out at the Azerbaijan GP, finishing P5 as his team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out following a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Can the reigning world champions hit back and get their championship battle back on track?

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 22, 2024

The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 8pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST) 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 8am Sunday

United States (CDT): 7am Sunday

United States (PDT): 5am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 10pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 8pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 6am Sunday

Japan (JST): 9pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 2pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday

China (CST): 8pm Sunday

India (IST): 5:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 9am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 3pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 4pm Sunday

Turkey: 3pm Sunday



READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related