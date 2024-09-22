F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, September 22), as 2024's championship protagonists go head-to-head.
Lando Norris will start the race from pole, while the man he is attempting to chase down in the drivers' championship will start alongside him on the front row.
Lewis Hamilton lines up behind the two championship challengers in third, while his team-mate George Russell and Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri round out the top five.
Defending champion Verstappen was rather anonymous last time out at the Azerbaijan GP, finishing P5 as his team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out following a collision with Carlos Sainz.
Can the reigning world champions hit back and get their championship battle back on track?
Singapore Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 22, 2024
The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 8pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST) 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 8am Sunday
United States (CDT): 7am Sunday
United States (PDT): 5am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 10pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 8pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 6am Sunday
Japan (JST): 9pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 2pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday
China (CST): 8pm Sunday
India (IST): 5:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 9am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 3pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 4pm Sunday
Turkey: 3pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
