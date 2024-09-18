Palou reveals exact reason third IndyCar title is 'SUPER SPECIAL'

IndyCar star Alex Palou has revealed the exact reason that his third NTT IndyCar Series championship feels 'super special'.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star went into Sunday's season finale at Nashville leading the standings by a healthy margin and was able to convert this into another championship come the checkered flag.

Of course, Palou's efforts to secure his third crown at the Music City Grand Prix were aided early on when title rival Will Power was forced to pit early with a loose lap belt.

This meant that the Spaniard's P11 was enough to secure a second consecutive championship, adding to his previous title wins in 2023 and 2021.

Power, meanwhile, ended up fourth overall, with Colton Herta second and Scott McLaughlin third.

Whilst Palou no doubt enjoyed his first two title wins, his third title will forever hold a very special place in his heart.

Palou and his wife, Esther, welcomed the birth of their first child, Lucia, on December 4th last year, so this is the first championship he has won as a father.

“They say winning is the best thing in life, which I agree,” Palou told the media after the race.

“They say being a dad is the best thing in life, which I double agree. But when you do both in the same year, it's real super special."

Palou went on to reflect upon how becoming a father has changed his life, but was keen to stress that he would not change a thing.

“It's been an amazing year of learning, obviously," the three-time champion explained.

"Maybe sleeping a little bit less. Not being able to be on the simulator as much as I used to at home, playing video games.

“It's been amazing. I wouldn't change anything that I'm living at the moment.

"It was the best thing to have her at my first win this year at the Indy road course, to have her [here] today celebrating.”

