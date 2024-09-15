RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

Yuki Tsunoda has retired from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after suffering damage from a lap one collision.

The RB star sustained damage after a first-lap shunt with Lance Stroll, bursting a hole in the side of his car which forced him to drop down the field.

Unable to recover any performance, Tsunoda made his way into the pits to become the first retirement in Baku.

More to follow...

