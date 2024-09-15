close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

Yuki Tsunoda has retired from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after suffering damage from a lap one collision.

The RB star sustained damage after a first-lap shunt with Lance Stroll, bursting a hole in the side of his car which forced him to drop down the field.

READ MORE: F1 star disqualified by FIA in Azerbaijan

Unable to recover any performance, Tsunoda made his way into the pits to become the first retirement in Baku.

More to follow...

Related

FIA Yuki Tsunoda Lance Stroll RB Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku
Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Piastri wins DRAMATIC race as Red Bull star crashes out of third

  • 4 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Norris begins Azerbaijan COMEBACK as Red Bulls on the charge

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is David Croft not at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and who is replacing him?

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Race Today at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen start times and how to watch live

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x