FIFTH Azerbaijan red flag triggered by Ferrari star crash

Ferrari junior and Haas star Ollie Bearman has brought out yet another red flag in FP3 after crashing into the wall.

The Brit, who is replacing a banned Kevin Magnussen for the Azerbaijan GP, entered Turn 1 too deep and crashed into the barrier.

Bearman reported back to the team after the incident, and apologised for the crash whilst also bemoaning his mistake.

"Ah I’m such an idiot," he said via team radio.

More to follow...

