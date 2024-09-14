IndyCar Qualifying Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar finale will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend where the championship will be decided between Alex Palou and Will Power.

Palou holds a 33-point advantage over Power, and a race win in Tennessee will be enough to secure him a third world title.

However, for the Aussie star to win the championship Palou will have to score 18 points or lower, presenting Power with a significant mountain to climb this weekend.

Today will see the all-important qualifying kick off where both drivers will look to secure the best position for tomorrow's race.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix qualifying times

Qualifying starts today (Saturday, September 14, 2024) at 2:15pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:15pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 1:15pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:15am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:15pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:15pm Saturday



You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



