IndyCar Qualifying Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar finale will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend where the championship will be decided between Alex Palou and Will Power.

Palou holds a 33-point advantage over Power, and a race win in Tennessee will be enough to secure him a third world title.

However, for the Aussie star to win the championship Palou will have to score 18 points or lower, presenting Power with a significant mountain to climb this weekend.

Today will see the all-important qualifying kick off where both drivers will look to secure the best position for tomorrow's race.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix qualifying times

Qualifying starts today (Saturday, September 14, 2024) at 2:15pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:15pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1:15pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:15am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:15pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:15pm Saturday

You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

