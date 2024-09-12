2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and TV channels

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at Watkins Glen this weekend for the iconic Go Bowling At The Glen.

Joey Logano took his second win of the year during overtime on Sunday and has rocketed to fifth in the overall playoff standings.

NASCAR RESULTS: Quaker State 400 - Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck

Former standings leader Kyle Larson suffered a horrifying crash with Chase Briscoe, after the No.5 Chevy Camaro struck the wall and rebounded onto the track into the path of Briscoe.

The collision has hindered Larson's place in the standings, and is now just 12 points off the playoff cutline, with Briscoe also needing a race win at Watkins Glen to advance to the next round.

Go Bowling At The Glen NASCAR Cup start times

The 90-lap race starts on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 3pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Practice 11:30am on Saturday 10:30am on Saturday 8:30am on Saturday 4:30pm on Saturday 5:30pm on Saturday Qualifying 1pm on Saturday 2pm on Saturday 10am on Saturday 6pm on Saturday 7pm on Saturday Race 3pm on Sunday 2pm on Sunday 12pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday 9pm on Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Watkins Glen in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Go Bowling At The Glen NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Go Bowling At The Glen race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

What time is the Go Bowling At The Glen race?

The race kicks off at 3:00pm ET.

Where does the Go Bowling At The Glen take place?

NASCAR'S Go Bowling At The Glen takes place at Watkins Glen International, New York.

How many miles is the Go Bowling At The Glen?

The Go Bowling At The Glen is 220.5 miles, or 354.86 kilometers.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Related