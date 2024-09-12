close global

2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and TV channels

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at Watkins Glen this weekend for the iconic Go Bowling At The Glen.

Joey Logano took his second win of the year during overtime on Sunday and has rocketed to fifth in the overall playoff standings.

NASCAR RESULTS: Quaker State 400 - Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck

Former standings leader Kyle Larson suffered a horrifying crash with Chase Briscoe, after the No.5 Chevy Camaro struck the wall and rebounded onto the track into the path of Briscoe.

The collision has hindered Larson's place in the standings, and is now just 12 points off the playoff cutline, with Briscoe also needing a race win at Watkins Glen to advance to the next round.

Go Bowling At The Glen NASCAR Cup start times

The 90-lap race starts on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 3pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST
Practice 11:30am on Saturday 10:30am on Saturday 8:30am on Saturday 4:30pm on Saturday 5:30pm on Saturday
Qualifying 1pm on Saturday 2pm on Saturday 10am on Saturday 6pm on Saturday 7pm on Saturday
Race 3pm on Sunday 2pm on Sunday 12pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday 9pm on Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Watkins Glen in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

Go Bowling At The Glen NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Go Bowling At The Glen race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

What time is the Go Bowling At The Glen race?

The race kicks off at 3:00pm ET.

Where does the Go Bowling At The Glen take place?

NASCAR'S Go Bowling At The Glen takes place at Watkins Glen International, New York.

How many miles is the Go Bowling At The Glen?

The Go Bowling At The Glen is 220.5 miles, or 354.86 kilometers.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson Joey Logano Chase Briscoe Watkins Glen
